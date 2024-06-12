Ohio Cup takes scary turn after police tase Reds fan for doing a backflip on the field
By Mark Powell
The Ohio Cup between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians took a dark turn on Tuesday night after a fan ran on the field at Great American Ballpark. What initially looked to be a quick distraction got ugly when 19-year-old William Hendon did a backflip in the outfield. Shortly thereafter, he was tased by a police officer and removed from the field of play.
After Hendon's backflip, he tried running from center to left field, creating some separation between himself and the chasing officer. Ballpark police weren't having it, as Herndon was quickly tased and arrested.
The following info from FOX19 paints a grim picture of charges Hendon could be looking at.
"Hendon 'did knowingly run onto the Reds playing field during the game without permission to do so,' an officer wrote in one of his criminal complaints. Another court document says Hendon purposely impeded a public official’s lawful duties and 'did with purpose to delay his arrest run from police.'"
As entertaining an Hendon's actions were, it's another reminder for fans all around baseball -- please do not run on the field. Much like umpires, fans who stop the game are ruining it for the rest of us.
Reds night went from bad to worse after fan got tased
To make matters even worse for Reds fans, they lost the first game of the interstate series to the Guardians, 5-3. An impressive five-plus inning performance from Triston McKenzie, along with a three-hit night from Steve Kwan and a three-RBI game from Josh Naylor secured a victory for Cleveland.
Kwan, specifically, has been a tough out for opposing pitchers this season. What's his secret, other than not getting tased?
“Just sticking to the plan. Probably a little bit of luck,” Kwan said. “It’s hard to say what it is. Things are obviously clicking right now.”
McKenzie was also confident he wouldn't want to face his Guardians teammate.
“It’s not an at-bat that you want,” McKenzie said.
You can say that again.