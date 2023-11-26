Former Ohio State star makes pitch for Arch Manning to transfer to Columbus
For the third consecutive season, the Ohio State Buckeyes have lost to rival Michigan. Losses in Columbus aren't taken well in any regard, but they are handled even worse when it comes in The Game.
Much is going to be made about the job Ryan Day has done, specifically his 1-3 record against the Wolverines. And he deserves plenty of the blame for this year's loss too after overly conservative play-calling may have been the difference in a tight rivalry matchup wherein the loss likely eliminates Ohio State from the College Football Playoff.
Having said that, Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord is also taking a large share of the blame as well as his bookend interceptions in The Game proved costly for the Buckeyes. And for a signal-caller who has been much-maligned for the better part of the 2023 season, that's not a good look.
So, naturally, at least one former Buckeyes star is already trying to recruit McCord's replacement. And if nothing else, at least he's aiming high.
Former OSU standout Maurice Clarett took to X (formerly Twitter) after the loss to make a pitch to current Texas Longhorns freshman Arch Manning to transfer to Ohio State after this season.
Former Ohio State RB Maurice Clarett wants Arch Manning to transfer to Buckeyes
In fairness, there have been worse pitches made to potential transfers than, paraphrasing, "Come be a legend at one of the most prestigious college football programs in the country".
On top of that, Clarett's last point is one that has already brought about speculation that Arch Manning could enter the transfer portal. The expectation as of right now is that Quinn Ewers will return to Texas for the 2024 season instead of entering the NFL Draft, which would leave the No. 1 recruit from the 2023 cycle on the bench for another season. Could that be enough for him to look for a new home in the college football landscape?
It's impossible to say that would be the case, but you can't rule it out either. And if Manning does hit the portal, then a QB factory like Ohio State that might be looking to upgrade from McCord could make a lot of sense as a natural fit.