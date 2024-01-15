Ohio State finds out the hard way it's never safe from Michigan trolling
Ohio State Buckeyes fans can't be happy with what they've seen on the football field against the rival Michigan Wolverines and with their fiercest rivals outside of that either.
Ryan Day's team has now lost three straight iterations of The Game, but had salt rubbed into the wound this postseason with Jim Harbaugh continuing into the College Football Playoff and winning the program's first national championship in more than 20 years. And to make it even worse, now the salt is being poured on the hardwood as well.
The Wolverines aren't having the same level of success on the hardwood as they had on the gridiron, but any chance to beat Ohio State makes it all worth it. Michigan's 73-65 win over Ohio State on Monday was even more special because the members of the famed "Fab Five" were in attendance.
But of course, following the win, Wolverines fans proceeded to taunt the Buckeyes.
Michigan fans troll Ohio State after hoops win: 'Just like football'
It's all fun and games, but remember, the Fab Five don't have their banners anymore due to the NCAA vacating them. Ohio State fans, notably Sam Block, Matt Finkes, and others, are hoping the NCAA will do the same thing to the Wolverines football team after the Connor Stallions allegations and scandal this past fall.
Having said all of that, the NCAA doesn't matter here. The Buckeyes were not good enough the past three years against the Wolverines. Michigan was the better team, and this year, the Wolverines capped it off by winning the national championship against Washington while having to get past Alabama as well in the Rose Bowl.
Ohio State did a lot of talking when they had the upper hand in the rivalry; now, it's the Wolverines turn to do so. Not so fun when the tables turn, isn't it? Well, the Scarlet and Grey Slack folks are learning the hard way against the Maize and Blue men and women, and it's both in football and basketball.