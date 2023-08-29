Ohio State football: Ryan Day announces plan at QB for Buckeyes vs Indiana
With the college football season days away, Ohio State has named their starting QB. What does Kyle McCord have to keep the job?
According to Cameron Teague, the Ohio State Buckeyes have named Kyle McCord as their starting QB in their Week 1 matchup against Indiana. As also noted by Teague, Devin Brown will play at some point in the game as well. This could be something that Ohio State expects to do over the next three weeks as they are playing tune-up opponents.
Kyle McCord is a junior who played sparingly over the last two seasons due to the fact that he was sitting behind C.J. Stroud. Devin Brown is a sophomore who didn't play a single snap during his freshman year.
It can be assumed that Week 4 of the season is when the Buckeyes will need to fully decide on the QB position as they go against a Notre Dame team led by Sam Hartman. After that, Ohio State has the brunt of their conference play.
Ohio State football: How can Kyle McCord or Devin Brown lead Buckeyes to success?
Whoever ends up being the QB for Ohio State will need to be a complimentary piece for the rest of the team. Marvin Harrison Jr. will end up making speculator plays no matter who is at the QB position. The offense did lose some pieces up front including Paris Johnson and Dawand Jones but ideally, Zen Michalski and Josh Fryar will be able to replace them in those spots.
Hopefully, TreVeyon Henderson will take some pressure off as he attempts a comeback after an injury-riddled last season. While coaches do not give out the whole truth in these press conferences, Ryan Day did note that McCord's consistency was the reason that he got the job.
This makes a lot of sense if the team is looking for a QB who can be a game manager, rather than one who will put them at risk of turning the ball over on a regular basis.