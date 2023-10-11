Oli Marmol's comments make Jack Flaherty's Cardinals return a pipe dream
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jack Flaherty was open to a Cardinals return when he was traded, but the reality is far more unlikely.
By Mark Powell
When he was traded from the Cardinals to the Baltimore Orioles, Jack Flaherty made it clear that he'd be open to a return to St. Louis this offseason. Flaherty will be a free agent, after all, and with the O's season potentially over soon, he'll have to look forward to his future.
Wherever that future may be, it seems unlikely to be the Cards, despite what he said back in July.
"Some of it’s not in my control, and we’ve had our opportunities and our chances -- but that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t be open to it,” Flaherty told Goold in regards to contract talks. “All these guys here and we know what this team has. Nolan (Arenado) for a couple of more years. Goldy (Paul Goldschmidt) at least one more. You see what the offense can do. So, whatever is going to give me a chance to win, and here they’ve got the guys to do it.”
Why a Jack Flaherty return to St. Louis Cardinals is unlikely
That was July. Now, after several tough starts with the Orioles which saw him demoted to the bullpen and his value diminish somewhat, St. Louis should look elsewhere. That, plus comments made by manager Oli Marmol last week regarding the team's free-agent plans, make it seem like a Flaherty match isn't in the cards.
"I want a clubhouse full of guys that has one thing on their minds, and it's not themselves. It's winning a championship. So, you start out by weeding those out," Marmol said.
Marmol hinted that some players would be on their way out. Would he have signed off on trading a pitcher he thought had those winning qualities in the first place? Doubtful.
The 2024 St. Louis Cardinals roster will look much different than the 2023 version. The return of Jordan Montgomery is possible. Flaherty, however, had his chance.
Spotrac still thinks he's due over $11 million per season in his next contract. Some team will pay that. Don't expect John Mozeliak to hold his breath, though.
Whether Flaherty gets paid or not, you're about to score some cash with FanDuel Sportsbook's guaranteed $200 bonus. New users who deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on ANY MLB playoff game will receive $200 in bonus bets win or lose! Sign up for FanDuel now and get back in the action with an automatic win.