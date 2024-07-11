Oli Marmol's reserved anger after latest Cardinals loss proves he's right man for the job
By Austin Owens
Oli Marmol took over the St. Louis Cardinals managerial role prior to the start of 2022. In his first season at the helm, the redbirds won the NL Central with a 93-69 record. They were faced with an early postseason exit after losing two straight games to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Wild Card series.
After quite a bit of success in 2022 and minor roster changes before the next season, the Cardinals were expecting big things in 2023. Those hopes and dreams were shattered as they went 71-91 and missed the playoffs by a considerable margin. Now in 2024, they are ready to prove they are here to compete. Though they have shown a great deal of improvement from a season ago, the Cardinals have yet to reach their full potential. Situations like this can be frustrating for big league managers but Oli Marmol is keeping his composure.
Oli Marmol post-game interview was encouraging for the Cardinals
On Wednesday, the Cardinals took on the Kansas City Royals in a day/night double header. St. Louis ended up dropping both games but both were competitive. The Royals took game one 6-4 and game two 8-5. After the losses, Cardinals manager was able to express his frustrations in the most professional way possible.
In this situation, it would be very easy for Marmol to make excuses as to why the Cardinals are not meeting expectations but he didn't. He professionally pointed out the improvements the club has made and recognized how close they are to clicking.
"This one ticks me off a little bit. But we've been playing good baseball." Marmol firmly stated. He went on to highlight his relief core that did not exactly shine on Wednesday. "You are allowed to have a day in that bullpen where you give up a couple runs. It doesn't happen very often. They've been the reason we've been able to get back to where we're at today."
After the last year and a half, impatient Cardinal fans are likely to call for his firing if the team continues to struggle by their standards. However, this interview should provide fans with comfort knowing that he cares and will keep working to reach the goals of the organization.