Ominous comments from D'Angelo Russell hint at fractured Lakers chemistry
After playing better in recent days, the Lakers fell to the Kings. After the loss, D'Angelo Russell seemed to reference some Los Angeles chemistry issues.
As the Lakers try to escape the Play-In Tournament, the squad seems to have team chemistry issues developing. As noted by Klutchfamilia of X, D'Angelo Russell said he'd "rather not go there with it" regarding why the squad refused to involve Rui Hachimura in the offense. L.A. struggled to score in this matchup as the squad couldn't get anything going in the third quarter.
Despite not getting the most touches, Hachimura did well in this game, ending up with 20 points on 81 percent shooting from the floor. Based on his shooting, Hachimura could have used the ball more and it would have benefited the Lakers to give him more open shots.
On the other hand, Russell went back to his inconsistent play. The veteran point guard shot extremely terribly in this game, making his poor defense extremely glaring on the opposite side of the court. The Lakers had bad chemistry in this game, will the franchise continue to have bad vibes going forward?
Are the Lakers doomed with bad chemistry for the rest of the season?
Although the franchise had chemistry issues in this game, the Lakers haven't had any issues up to this point and should be able to bounce back from this poor matchup. Despite the low possibility of this issue continuing, the Lakers have clear issues going forward. Unless Russell proves that this game was a fluke, the squad is heading back to the same issues with the point guard at the helm.
Even though being a good NBA coach is extremely hard, Darvin Ham has shown that he may be a better fit as an assistant coach rather than a head coach. To Russell's point, Hachimura has been clearly underused in this lineup and will continue to be underused with Ham as the coach.
As the Lakers try to get themselves together, Russell's comments clearly highlight a team that has some chemistry issues possibly relating to who is calling plays.