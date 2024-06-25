Orioles fan makes unreal catch worthy of Gold Glove
There are few things on Earth more enjoyable than attending a baseball game. Give me a sunny day, a hot dog and a drink, and two good teams on the field and that's about as close to heaven as it gets. Even if baseball has slipped from its perch of being our national pastime, there's still no way to beat a day at the ballpark.
Every fan that attends a Major League baseball game can list the reasons they love it, whether it be the crack of the bat, the smell of the grass, or the buzz in the crowd. For all the valid reasons there are for showing up to support the home team, though, there's one unlikely scenario that is nonetheless alluring, and it's something that goes through every fan's head that walks through the front gates: You might get to catch a foul ball.
One Baltimore Orioles fan lived the dream last night, and not just because he got to see a banger of a game between the Guardians and O's, two of the best teams in baseball, at Camden Yards, one of MLB's finest places to take in a game. Have a look:
Baltimore Orioles fan makes insane catch in the upper deck
There's catching a foul ball, and then there's this. This guy is in one of the nosebleediest seats imaginable, with a phone and a drink in his hand, and he still managed to make catching this wayward Josh Naylor moonshot look effortless.
The last time an Oriole won a Gold Glove was Ramon Urias in 2022, but it's been 10 years since Adam Jones and Nick Markakis won one while patrolling the Camden Yards outfield. I know Baltimore has an embarrassment of young riches both in the majors and on the farm, and they even called up power-hitting outfielder Heston Kjerstad this week, but if Brandon Hyde's club is ever in need of some fielding help out there, I hope they got this guy's number. The man didn't even need a glove to make this catch look easy.
The Orioles ultimately lost the game last night on a Jose Ramirez solo homer to break a 2-2 tie in the 6th inning, but something tells me this guy still had a great day at the ballpark.