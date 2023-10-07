We didn’t start the fire: Orioles poor planning could lead to traffic hell for Baltimore
The Baltimore Orioles have stopped draggin' my heart around, but just like the white-winged dove, the song they are singing has been delayed, and will create a parking lot catastrophe for the ages.
By John Buhler
The Baltimore Orioles didn't start the fire, as the world's been burning since the world's been turning. Ahead of their first postseason game of October, Game 1 of the ALDS vs. the Texas Rangers was delayed just a bit due to the rain. That should not be a problem with the postseason game back underway, but we have to remember that they also share a parking lot with the Baltimore Ravens...
Wait, don't the Ravens play on Sundays, you know, being in the NFL an all? Also, aren't they in Pittsburgh this weekend? Yup, and yup! So why is this an issue? Well, Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are playing a co-headlined concert at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday night. M&T Bank Stadium just so happens to share a parking lot with Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Who could have seen this coming?
Well, I guess y'all need to stop shorting the Orioles then. Long gone are the days of them being hot garbage, whose only redeeming factor was their uniforms. I remember begging Baltimore to replace the Oriole Park infield with Old Bay seasoning as soon as they were eliminated from postseason contention. Instead of watering it down with water, how 'bout a healthy helping of National Bohemian?
Well, as any well-run organization would do, you could say the Ravens are keeping the faith here.
Let's just hope the Orioles don't play strictly '80s Cal Ripken Jr. highlights during these ballgames.
Rain delays don't stop concerts creeping in on Orioles playoff baseball
The landslide will bring Baltimorean traffic down to a gridlock will be one for the ages. Frankly, the only way this could ever be solved is if Omar Little and Jimmy McNulty came together for the sake of Baltimore. So while you think you're movin' out of the parking lot, as you have been there for the longest time, tell her about it. You may be right. And so it goes... She was an Uptown Girl all along...
Oh, the little lies we tell ourselves when we think we can get anywhere on time... You can try to break the chain and go your own way out of the parking lot, but there's water ... everywhere! All the way up to Allentown. This may be a second-hand news source to you in the know, but thunder only happens when it's raining. Or at least when you're pounding some Ocean Spray cranberry on your hoverboard.
Ultimately, this is why city planning is important. Sharing facilities with another entity may be a cool and innovative cost-saving measure, but when people need to get their fix of The Stranger and Bella Donna, you better be on the edge of your seventeen seats. Let the blue lamp guide the gypsy and the piano man to their purple seats, no matter how the Orioles fare with the Rangers on a great Saturday.
For those in the area who want to see a random assortment of people in a parking lot, check it out.