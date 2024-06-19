Orlando Pride vs. Utah Royals FC: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Friday night in women's sports is going to be an entertaining one. An intriguing double-header in the WNBA is accompanied by a meeting of two clubs coming off positive road displays in the National Women's Soccer League.
The club in the basement of the standings, Utah Royals FC travels to the Sunshine State with some momentum for a fixture against one of the two unbeaten sides left, Orlando Pride. When it comes to this league, ignore the positions in the table. The women's top flight here in the States is built on competitiveness.
In the battle of the expansion franchises last weekend, the outfit from the Beehive State did not leave any points on the table in front of over 10,000 fans in San Jose. The combination of Ally Sentnor and Kate Del Fava from a set-piece in the 89th minute snapped Utah Royals' six-game losing streak. You could see the joy it brought to everyone in Royals gear at PayPal Park. Utah looked to be stuck in the mud. On the back of Del Fava, the Royals found a way out. Depending on the Seattle Reign's next result, three more points would push Amy Rodriguez's side out of the cellar.
We have to put some praise on the ex-Kansas City Current player. Del Fava, who came over as a full back has transitioned to center back, playing every minute of every game in her debut campaign in Royals colors.
She is one of just four players across the league to have completed over 600 passes with an over 85 percent pass accuracy. Her 71 clearances rank third in the NWSL, behind only the Chicago Red Stars duo of Sam Staab and Natalia Kuikka. Talk about fitting like a glove. Del Fava has been a shining star in what has so far been a tough first season back in the top flight for Utah.
On the other end of the table, Seb Hines and Orlando are having quite a historic campaign. The Pride, who have never finished above third place in franchise history are currently in second, 11 points away from tying the club's highest single season point total. Defender Emily Sams continues to make her case to Emma Hayes and the USWNT while Barbra Banda simply cannot be stopped in the frontline.
Despite being without a defeat so far, the Florida outfit has hit a bit of a speed bump. Two weeks. Two draws. And two of the three lowest expected goals totals in a match this season. At home, North Carolina is an incredibly tough side to break down. Orlando learned that. They'll get a massive opportunity to right some wrongs offensively with the Royals being the third-worst defense in the league by goals allowed.
A second half stunner from Marta was all that separated the two sides in the reverse fixture. The goal clinched Orlando's first win of 2024, starting what would become the longest winning streak in NWSL history. Utah posed essentially no threat to Hines' backline with the Royals producing a dismal 0.1 xG on home soil. With the wind back in their sails coming off a win, the expansion side could ask more questions, particularly if the defense acts as that backbone as it has over the last two weeks with Ana Tejada at center back.
If you count the first iteration of the Royals, the outfit that dons gold and navy has the edge historically. Utah beat Orlando in Florida twice back in 2019 on the backs of Rodriguez and now Angel City forward Christen Press.
Predicted starting XIs for Pride vs. Royals
Orlando Pride (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Anna Moorhouse
Defenders: Kylie Strom, Kerry Abello, Emily Sams, Brianna Martinez
Midfielders: Haley McCutcheon, Ally Lemos, Adriana, Summer Yates
Forwards: Marta, Barbra Banda
Utah Royals FC (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Mandy Haught
Defenders: Kate Del Fava, Addisyn Merrick, Ana Tejada, Madison Pogarch
Midfielders: Amandine Henry, Macey Fraser, Dana Foederer
Forwards: Ally Sentnor, Cameron Tucker, Paige Monaghan
How to watch Orlando Pride vs. Utah Royals FC in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Friday, June 21
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
- TV info/Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video
Prediction: Orlando Pride 2-0 Utah Royals FC