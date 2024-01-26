Packers' latest DC interview raises warranted questions replacing Joe Barry
There is too much risk to be had if the Green Bay Packers hired this coordinator to replace Joe Barry. Is there any reward?
By John Buhler
With Joe Barry out, Matt LaFleur needs to hire a new defensive coordinator. Fresh off a surprising playoff berth and an unprecedented win as the No. 7 seed, the Green Bay Packers are on the shortlist of teams who can play in the NFC Championship game next year. Jordan Love is the real deal for them under center. If the defense can catch up to what LaFleur wants to do offensively, look out!
While I would expect for LaFleur to take his time in making sure the Packers get this hire right, one intriguing candidate's name has surfaced for the position: Former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.
Although I have called him the greatest imposter in the history of professional sports, I am willing to give him another shot as a defensive coordinator. Where he may go remains to be seen.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported late Friday morning that Staley is meeting with the Packers' brass about their defensive coordinator position. He is slated to interview for the defensive coordinator job in Miami vacated by Vic Fangio going to Philadelphia. Staley could also be in play to coordinate one of his former teams in the Los Angeles Rams. He shined in 2020 with the Rams to get the Chargers gig.
What are the chances Staley goes to Green Bay? Is he a good fit? Is Staley a good fit anywhere?
Somebody is going to hire Staley, and here is why the Packers might be the team to do that...
Brandon Staley interviewing with Green Bay Packers for DC opening
What you have to remember is that the head coaches of all the teams Staley is tied to all hail from the Mike Shanahan coaching tree. LaFleur, Mike McDaniel and Sean McVay all worked together in Washington on Shanahan's staff roughly a decade ago. While they all favor the offensive side of the ball, they all kind of look for the same kind of defensive mind to counterbalance them, even a Staley.
I think Miami is the biggest longshot of the three to get him. Miami needs to win now and McDaniel cannot afford to mess up this coordinator hire, even if Staley is a guy who could conceivably stick around for years. The Rams are obviously the best fit because he worked for McVay previously. Plus, they have to replace Raheem Morris who just got the Atlanta Falcons job.
As for the Packers, they fall somewhere in between the Dolphins and the Rams. LaFleur's younger brother Matt is McVay's offensive coordinator in Los Angeles. So he may be more open to bringing in the guy McVay trusted to run his defense during COVID. Of course, the Packers have often been undermined by porous defenses under both LaFleur and definitely during the Mike McCarthy era.
While I think there is upside to Green Bay hiring Staley, the Rams are the more fail-proof landing spot.