Packers coach Matt LaFleur sent Aaron Rodgers a heartfelt text after traumatic injury
By Mark Powell
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sent his former QB, Aaron Rodgers, a message after the future Hall of Famer suffered a season-ending achilles injury in his Jets debut. LaFleur and Rodgers spent a number of seasons together, and though the relationship wasn't always smooth sailing, they made it work.
Rodgers left Green Bay on salty terms with the front office, but little of that was directed at the coaching staff, who No. 12 went to war with on a weekly basis.
LaFleur outlined what he said to Rodgers with perhaps his career hanging in the balance. At 39 years old, it's unclear exactly how much Rodgers has left to give, especially considering it'll take him a full season just to recover from his torn achilles.
"I feel for him. Never want to see anybody go through that. Anytime you have a player of his caliber not playing football, it's bad for the game," LaFleur told Rob Demovsky, adding in the detail about his text as well.
While Rodgers current coach, Robert Saleh, insists that he doesn't think Rodgers will retire despite his injury. In fact, knowing how competitive Rodgers can be at times, it's tough to think he would go out this way.
The Jets were constructed around the aging QB, as they let him play shadow GM like Tom Brady and pick many of his weapons. It also helps that New York has a young core in place with key contributors at the skill positions like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall.
If Rodgers is able to come back, it's unclear what that means for Zach Wilson, who now must take over at the QB position. Wilson was drafted No. 2 overall a few years back and embraced the backup role when Rodgers was acquired. But if he plays well, would Wilson really consider taking a backseat again?
It's a complicated question, and not one that needs answered at the moment.