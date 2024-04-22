Packers potential early-round draft pick comes with some major baggage
The Green Bay Packers may need to think twice before pulling the trigger on this potential early-round draft pick, who has his fair share of baggage and injury concerns.
By Lior Lampert
Past behavior is the best predictor of future behavior. And if the Green Bay Packers have taught us anything over the years, they have an affinity for spending Day 1 draft picks on defensive players.
The Packers have used their first-round pick on a defensive player in 10 of the past 12 drafts, indicating the trend will likely continue in 2024.
NC State linebacker Payton Wilson has been considered a potential target for Green Bay with the No. 25 selection. But Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report suggests the team should be wary of doing so despite their positional need for him combined with his decorated resume and impressive combine showing, labeling the 2023 ACC Defensive Player of the Year as a prospect the Packers must avoid in the 2024 NFL Draft, citing his extensive injury history.
One Packers' potential early-round draft target comes with a buyer-beware sign
Ballentine says it's no "secret" that Green Bay "should be looking for an off-ball linebacker to replace De'Vondre Campbell and play beside Quay Walker," adding that Wilson would make "a lot of sense as a Packers prospect... posting a 9.81 relative athletic score with a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3 and 233 pounds." However, the consensus 2023 first-team All-American comes with "significant injury risk," which he believes is enough to prompt the franchise to steer clear.
Wilson tore his ACL as a senior in high school, hurting the same knee again in college, which required surgery and led to a redshirt year during his freshman campaign. Moreover, he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury that limited him to two games in 2021.
However, Wilson bounced back during his two years as an upperclassman, saving the best for last in 2023. He logged 138 total tackles (17.5 for loss), six sacks, six pass deflections, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), and two fumble recoveries (one forced) en route to being named the Butkus Award winner, given to the nation's top linebacker.
While Wilson may have his fair share of baggage, the upside and positional fit may be too much to ignore for the Packers and general manager Brian Gutekunst.