Packers RB depth chart: Who can Green Bay lean on after Aaron Jones, Wilson injuries?
The Packers have lost multiple running backs on Sunday due to injury.
By Josh Wilson
Sunday of Week 11 is pure misery for the Green Bay Packers. Fitting that Thanksgiving is just days away, because it's a reminder for Cheeseheads to be thankful for Aaron Jones, if he did in fact sustain a serious injury.
Jones left the field on a cart after going down on the field, obviously dejected, towel over his head.
Less than 10 minutes later, backup running back Emanuel Wilson was carted to the locker room as well.
Both have not been given an official injury designation for the remainder of the game, but a cart to the locker room seldom occurs for a player that returns in the same game.
Packers running back depth chart after Aaron Jones, Emanuel Wilson injuries
For the day, here's all the Packers have on the depth chart with the first and third-string out:
- AJ Dillon
Yep, that's it. Dire straits.
Presumably, Jayden Reed is the de facto RB2 in an emergency like this, though, as the rookie (listed as a receiver) has already tallied a 32-yard touchdown run on Sunday afternoon. That was even before Jones or Wilson would go down with an injury.
Another emergency player could include cornerback Keisan Nixon, who has emerged as a potential wrinkle player in the Packers offense. He has the speed to make it work and has been down to contribute to the cause.