Overreaction Monday: 3 soon-to-be-fired head coach Packers can replace Joe Barry with
The Green Bay Packers are unlikely to fire defensive coordinator Joe Barry during the regular season, but come the offseason he could be let go.
By Mark Powell
Packers Joe Barry replacements: Brandon Staley is already available
We can laugh at Brandon Staley's clock management skills or the fact that he's an analytics darling gone wrong all day, but prior to his failure as Los Angeles Chargers head coach, he was considered a top-tier defensive coordinator. Staley deserves another chance at an assistant job, and defensive coordinator in a big market like Green Bay makes a lot of sense for him.
Staley was considered the defensive Sean McVay when he was hired by the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, the same season they won the Super Bowl. Staley's defense was first in points allowed and total yardage allowed.
With the Chargers, seemingly everything that could go wrong, did. Staley was gifted a franchise quarterback and didn't do much with it. The Chargers defense even struggled despite heavy investment from the front office. It was a disaster.
A fresh start could do Staley some good, and if he can drop many of the head-coaching duties he struggles with and simply focus on defense -- something he knows quite well -- he ought to make a big difference in Green Bay.