Pass or Pursue: Should the Cubs re-sign these 5 free agents this offseason?
After just missing out on the playoffs, the Chicago Cubs have plenty of decisions to make during his upcoming MLB offseason.
By Luke Norris
Jeimer Candelario, INF
Acquired from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline, Jeimer Candelario got off to a blistering start in a Cubs uniform, slashing .409/.469/.591 in his first 12 games back with the team that first signed him as a teenager back in 2010.
Unfortunately, a back injury hindered his production down the stretch, and he struggled throughout the month of September, slashing .143/.288/.405. Despite the struggles, however, Candelario still finished his 2023 season (combining Nats and Cubs stats) hitting just over .250 with 22 home runs and 70 runs batted in.
The Cubs got him cheap to finish the year, paying only $1.666 million for his services. But it'll cost a lot more to bring the unrestricted free agent back to the Windy City.
Spotrac estimates that Candelario's market value is roughly $11.61 million per year. And some believe he may command even more.
While Chicago may not want to go too high, it might be worth it if he'd agree to sign for just a year or two.
With 2023 first-round pick Matt Shaw already tearing it up in the minors, Candelario could serve as somewhat of an insurance policy for the next season or two until Shaw is ready for the show.
When healthy, Candelario brings a potent bat to the Chicago lineup and is also a solid, versatile defender. The Cubs aren't likely to have many better options in free agency at third base, and it would be interesting to see what he could do with an entire season at Wrigley Field.
Verdict: Pursue