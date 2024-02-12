Patrick Mahomes calls out oddsmakers for doubting Chiefs (and doing it thrice)
Patrick Mahomes proved once and for all that the Kansas City Chiefs should never be underdogs.
Tom Brady finally retiring gave NFL fans a moment to exhale. After he dominated the league throughout his career, making 10 Super Bowl appearances and winning seven, fans finally got to experience some new faces on the biggest stage in American sports. Or so we thought.
With their win on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs have now won three Super Bowls in the last five years. They've made it four times in the last half-decade, and after their win, it feels like there's no end in sight. Mahomes was able to take this team in what looked like a down year from start to finish to a victory over the star-studded San Francisco 49ers to take home another Lombardi Trophy. If he was able to do it this year, when will he not be able to?
The Chiefs began their season with a loss on their home field against the young and hungry Lions, and since then, have been doubted for much of the year. Their receivers dropped more passes than anyone can count, they were one of the most penalized teams in football this season, and as a result of their inconsistent play, they were underdogs for the first time really in the Mahomes era. Mahomes proved that doubting them was a mistake.
Patrick Mahomes proved that the Chiefs are never underdogs once and for all
After opening the postseason as favorites in their Super Wild Card Weekend matchup at home against the Dolphins, the Chiefs went through each of their next three postseason games in uncharted territory. They were underdogs.
They had to go on the road twice in hostile environments and take down two of the best quarterbacks in the game in Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Beating the Baltimore Ravens on the road in the AFC Championship Game was no easy feat after the season that team just put together. They then had to face arguably the most well-rounded team in football, again as an underdog, to take home the ultimate prize.
Two absurd takeaways from this graphic above. Mahomes being an underdog only 13 times in his six-year career is pretty nuts. Scoring 111 points in those three games and losing by a combined 10 points is hard to fathom. Being an underdog just once at Arrowhead is equally insane. Winning ten of those 13 games in which he has been doubted including three in a row to win the Super Bowl is something only players of Mahomes' caliber can do.
Pegging the Chiefs as slight underdogs against a loaded 49ers team honestly made sense. The Niners had one of, if not the best all-around roster in football with stars lined up all over the place on both offense and defense. The Mahomes factor is just too much to overcome.
The Chiefs might not be as dominant as they once were, but with Mahomes under center, they just find a way to win. At this point, it'd be silly to expect them to not win just about every week. There's a good chance that'll be reflected in the odds next season. It might not be pretty every week, but Patrick Mahomes is a man no person can confidently bet against at this point.