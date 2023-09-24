Patrick Mahomes injury: Chiefs quarterback hurt his ankle in Week 3
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to sustain an injury before halftime of Week 3's matchup against the Bears.
By Kristen Wong
In Week 3's game against the Bears, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to suffer a right ankle injury right before halftime.
The Chiefs are currently up 31-0 on Sunday having finally found their offensive groove at Arrowhead Stadium (with Taylor Swift watching, nonetheless). On a Chiefs drive in the second quarter, a Bears defender accidentally rolled onto Mahomes' right leg in the second quarter after Mahomes threw a pass.
The Bears defender made contact with Mahomes' leg from behind, and the Chiefs quarterback never saw it coming.
Mahomes immediately winced, lifted his right leg, and hopped around for a bit. He was spotted limping across the field afterward, though he wasn't immediately taken out of the game.
Update: Mahomes has started the second half of the Bears game and doesn't seem to be limited in any capacity.
Nothing official has come out about Mahomes' potential ankle injury yet.
In last year's playoffs, Mahomes suffered a high right ankle sprain in the Chiefs' divisional round victory over the Jaguars, and that sprain lingered for the rest of the postseason into the Super Bowl.
Mahomes hurt that same ankle in Week 3 against the Bears. However, given that the star quarterback was able to walk it off after and didn't require immediate medical attention could be a comforting sign for Chiefs Kingdom.
Going into the third quarter of the game, the Chiefs are playing meaningless minutes and may be inclined to bench their starters soon. Mahomes has completed 23-of-31 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns; he also has three rushes for 28 yards. His potential replacement will be Blaine Gabbert, a veteran who's filling Chad Henne's backup QB role.
Stay tuned for more updates.