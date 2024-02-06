Patrick Mahomes responds to questions about father's recent arrest
Ahead of the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes was asked about his father's recent arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
By Josh Wilson
Monday night was the grand opening of Super Bowl week, with players and coaches from the two teams representing their respective conferences, the Kansas City Chiefs (AFC) and the San Francisco 49ers (NFC) taking to the podium to answer questions.
The media night is always a frenzy, with everything from Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick getting hand-fed an eggroll from Arik Armstead to the more normal questions being asked.
For Patrick Mahomes, one thing shadowed his discussion: His father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., was recently arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Tyler, Texas. The arrest, which occurred Saturday night, is Mahomes's third such DWI. Reports have suggested that the state law subjects a third such incident to up to 10 years in prison.
Here's more detail on the Sunday incident, from CBS 19 in Texas:
"According to the arrest affidavit, when Mahomes was stopped, the officer spotted an open 16 oz. beer can in the console. Mahomes also admitted to having "a few beers" at a bar, the affidavit states. When a field sobriety test was performed, the arresting officer says they noticed evidence of intoxication. The registration on his vehicle had also been expired since September 2022."
Patrick Mahomes calls father's arrest a family matter and declines meaningful comment
On Monday, Mahomes, asked about the arrest, said his father was well, but didn't offer up much more to reporters inquiring about the situation.
“It’s a family matter, so I’ll keep it to the family,” Mahomes told reporters, H/T Pro Football Talk. “That’s all I have to say.”
Mahomes navigates a fine line here. On one hand, it's something that probably deserves some sort of acknowledgment, and it's no surprise it was asked. On the other hand, Mahomes giving any commentary -- good or bad -- likely becomes a story beyond the big game, and a massive distraction, more than the event already is, for him, his family, as well as the Chiefs by extension.
Though having your personal life peered into comes with the territory of being an NFL quarterback, by no means is it comfortable.