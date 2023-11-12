Patriots bench Mac Jones after catching a lashing from Bill O'Brien
The Patriots appear to be totally fed up with quarterback Mac Jones in Week 10.
By Kristen Wong
The Patriots and Mac Jones seem to be heading down divergent paths in 2023. In Week 10's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Jones put together one of his worst performances of the year.
In the 10-6 loss, Jones threw for 170 yards and recorded one interception. That pick came in the Colts' red zone with four minutes to go in the fourth quarter: Jones was looking for an open man but his pass fell well short of his receiver in the end zone and was picked off by Julian Blackmon.
Frustrated by Jones' game-losing throw, Belichick yanked Jones out of the game and replaced him with Bailey Zappe, who would run the final two-minute drill.
On the sidelines, Jones was seen taking an earful from offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien while Bill Belichick mostly ignores him.
Mac Jones gets humbled in Week 10 loss to Colts
It's one thing to throw a pick at the end of the game. It's another to throw it in the opponent's end zone. And it's yet another to have Mac Jones' maligned reputation and basically lose the game for the Pats -- again.
Going into Week 10, Jones led the league with nine picks. As the team's starting quarterback in 2023, he has helped New England win just two games. With Sunday's loss, the Patriots are now 2-8 sitting at the bottom of the AFC East.
We wouldn't be surprised to see Belichick make a quarterback change moving forward based on Jones' latest dud of a performance and O'Brien's maddening and unhinged rant directed at Jones.