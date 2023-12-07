3 complete outside hires Patriots should consider to replace Bill Belichick
The Patriot Way has become as antiquated as a flip phone or gosh, even an old rotary phone...
By John Buhler
1. Aaron Glenn may be able to recreate what Dan Campbell did in Detroit
Kellen Moore may have Detroit Lions ties himself, but I think the perfect outside hire the Patriots could be looking at is defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. While offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is getting all the recognition as an up-and-coming head-coaching candidate, why not try the reverse Matt Patricia on for size? Glenn is a noted Sean Payton and Dan Campbell disciple. What's not to love?
Like Campbell, Glenn is a former Texas A&M standout, having played in the NFL for over a decade for five different franchises. He was a three-time Pro Bowler, best known for being a cornerback on the New York Jets and expansion era Houston Texans. His path may have crossed with Belichick in New York, but keep in mind that Belichick was Bill Parcells' defensive coordinator in the late 1990s there.
The other big factor I really like about Glenn's potential head-coaching candidacy is his previous work in the personnel department. He was briefly in the Jets' scouting department roughly a decade ago before pivoting into the coaching profession. Clearly, Glenn has an eye for talent, as well as player development. If he can be a master motivator and CEO-type like Campbell is, this is going to work.
New England may not hire Glenn this offseason, but I suspect he will be an NFL head coach by 2025.