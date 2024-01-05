Pete Alonso welcomes latest Mets addition in grand fashion on social media
The New York Mets sign Harrison Bader to a one-year deal, bringing excitement to former college teammate Pete Alonso.
By James Nolan
The New York Mets have signed Harrison Bader to a one-year deal for $10.5 million, and one player in particular is very excited. Pete Alonso seems ready to have the "diesel bros" back together, as the two were former teammates at The University of Florida.
It has been a quiet offseason for the Mets and the new president of baseball operations, David Stearns. A one-year deal fits the organization's long-term plans, and Bader will offer New York plenty of flexibility in the outfield.
What does the Harrison Bader signing mean for the Mets?
Brandon Nimmo is now expected to shift from center field to left field, allowing the better defender in Bader to take the reigns in center. Starling Marte is expected to be the starting right field, with hopes of having a bounce-back season.
Defensively, the outfield has the potential to be great. They all have to remain healthy though, as all three Mets outfielders have a history of landing on the injured list.
Nimmo had a great season at the plate in 2023, crushing a career-high 24 home runs with a .274 batting average. The Mets could use the 2022 version of Marte, as he hit .292 and earned a spot on the National League All-Star team.
Bader isn't a juggernaut at the plate, but he does have some pop in his bat during big moments. In the 2022 postseason with the New York Yankees, the 28-year-old crushed 5 homers in nine games.
No one is expecting Bader to have an All-Star-level season for the Mets in 2024, but it is an interesting move. Carlos Mendoza was also with the Yankees when Bader was there, so they could know something others didn't. Throughout his career, we've seen the center fielder feed off the fans. Mets fans have some of the most energy among all MLB fanbases, so he could thrive in Queens.
The Mets now have a more competitive roster after signing Bader, which matters most. A lot of weird things happened for New York in 2023, when they finished fourth in the National League East. They lost Edwin Diaz before the start of the season, who was a key piece during the Mets' 101-win season in 2022.
They also still have Bader's good friend Alonso, who is one of the best power hitters in all of baseball. The Mets first basemen have four full 162-game seasons in MLB, and he's hit over 40 HRs in three of those. In 2023, Alonso hit 46 HRs and racked up 118 RBIs.
Francisco Lindor is not a scrub either, as he was recently named to the All-MLB second team as a shortstop for his 2023 performance. He finished his season with 31 HRs, 98 RBIs, and 31 SB.
Does Bader put this team over the top? Not at all. Stearns should still go find a DH for the 2024 roster, but the 28-year-old outfielder does give the Mets a better chance at sneaking into the postseason.