PFF’s Vikings prediction will make Packers fans sick to their stomachs
By Kinnu Singh
In his seven years with the Green Bay Packers, running back Aaron Jones developed into the team's most versatile and explosive running back since Ahman Green. Jones played an instrumental part in former quarterback Aaron Rodger's MVP seasons — he led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2019 and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2020. His 5,940 rushing yards are third-most in the storied franchise's history.
Jones, a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, became a staple of Green Bay's high-powered offense. In 2023, the 29-year-old running back became the elder statesman and veteran presence among the skill position players.
During the free agency period, Green Bay asked Jones to take a significant pay cut for the second consecutive season. When he declined, the Packers opted to release him. Just a day after his shocking release from Green Bay, Jones signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings.
Aaron Jones could have a bounce-back season with Vikings
Pro Football Focus predicts that Jones is primed to for a bounce-back campaign with the Vikings in 2024.
In 2023, Jones was limited to just 889 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. He missed six games with knee and hamstring injuries. Despite the dip in statistical output, his performances were largely on par with the past few seasons, when he was one of the top backfield weapons in football. According to PFF, Jones saw steady production after contact and in receiving efficiency. He also recorded four consecutive games with a PFF grade above 80.0 to close out the season.
Jones will likely have more opportunities to carry the ball in Minnesota than he had in Green Bay. For the past few years, Jones was splitting carries with running back A.J. Dillon. The Vikings don't have another running back that could challenge him for significant playing time.
The Vikings will likely look to run the ball more frequently after selecting Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Head coach Kevin O'Connell will likely implement play action passes to free up simplistic reads for his inexperienced quarterback. Until McCarthy gets acclimated, the Vikings offense could likely depend on Jones.
Green Bay players rarely have perfect endings. Jones is not the first scorned Green Bay star to join the Vikings. He follows in the footsteps of quarterback Brett Favre, wide receiver Greg Jennings and linebacker Za'Darius Smith, among others.
If Jones can stay healthy, the Packers may regret letting him leave.