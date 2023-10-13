Phillies need to give slumping bat the Trea Turner treatment
One struggling batter could benefit from the Philadelphia Phillies' raucous home crowd getting behind him amid struggles.
By Josh Wilson
The Philadelphia Phillies best chance to get multiple runs on the board against elite pitcher Spencer Strider may have very well been the third inning. With runners on the corners, clean-up batter Alec Bohm popped out to second base.
To add insult to injury, the at-bat was not particularly competitive, with Bohm swinging on the first pitch of the at-bat to pop out. An efficient use of the arm for Strider, and a complete waste of the runner in scoring position for Bohm.
Bohm, batting clean-up, is perfectly in place to capitalize on Bryce Harper's high on-base percentage. Harper is getting on base 57.1 percent of the time in the NLDS through the first three games, getting on in his first two at-bats on Thursday night. After Harper drew a walk in the first inning, Bohm struck out.
Slumps happen in baseball. Philly fans witnessed one of the more precipitous drops in production in Trea Turner this year. Maybe they can channel what worked there to get Bohm back on track, too?
Philly fans cheered Trea Turner out of a slump. Maybe it could work for Alec Bohm too?
Philly fans, amid a career-worst slump for the normally reliable Trea Turner, gave him a standing ovation. He responded with an almost immediate boost in his play. The moment more or less got Turner back on track.
Why not give Bohm the same treatment? There's no moment built better for fans to give some positive reinforcement to a struggling player like a postseason series, especially with how loud and involved Philadelphia fans have been.
It would be a nice bow on the story of the relationship between Bohm and fans, too, after he said previously he hates the place. That quote has long been smoothed over, but what better way to make sure Bohm really loves Philly than to get behind him the same way they did for Turner?
If Bohm can't show some signs of turning it around, Rob Thompson might need to consider a new lineup for a rubber match Game 5 if Philly doesn't close it out on Thursday night. Harper's occupation on the base paths can't be soiled this frequently if the Phillies expect to win.