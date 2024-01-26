3 key moves the Phoenix Suns need to make at the NBA Trade Deadline
The Phoenix Suns are 25-18, winners of six in a row, and finally making good on their preseason promise. These are three key moves they need to make at the trade deadline to seal the deal.
1. Land Gordon Hayward to be their two-way wing
Look, another Charlotte Hornet who should be available on the buyout market. Gordon Hayward, much like Kyle Lowry, is on an expiring $31.5 million contract that is only tradable as a massive expiring salary. The Hornets don’t look likely to shock the world and trade for Zach LaVine, which means Hayward is due to hit the buyout market over the next few weeks.
Hayward would fit perfectly next to Durant, Booker, and Beal at the small forward position. He’s a solid floor spacer, can handle the ball, and is a good connective passer. While his defense isn’t elite, he isn’t an obvious target on the wing and should be able to muster more defensive intensity with a reduced offensive role.
Another benefit of adding Hayward is his ability to play on the ball will allow him to carry second units for the brief time that Durant, Booker, or Beal are on the bench and for him to be the secondary creator when only one of the Suns big three is on the court.
Statistically, Hayward isn’t having a standout season. He’s averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game on a 50.5 percent effective field goal percentage. However, even though his efficiency is down this season, playing off of three All-Star-level talents should see him get the easiest looks of his life.
The Suns are incredibly reliant on Jusuf Nurkic to be their offensive glue guy, and Hayward would give them one more option to connect their offensive dots. He’s a real two-way player with the size (6-foot-7) to match up at both forward spots. Due to his injury history, he’s a risk, but the Suns’ famed medical staff should give him the best chance to stay healthy and compete for a championship.