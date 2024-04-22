Look: Jim Harbaugh followed through on ‘15-0’ Michigan tattoo
Jim Harbaugh will let everyone know Michigan went undefeated every time he takes his shirt off.
By John Buhler
It is real, and it is spectacular. Yes, Jim Harbaugh apparently followed through with his 15-0 Michigan tattoo. He may coach the Los Angeles Chargers now, but his alma mater are the reigning national champions. But before you see what Harbaugh looks like rolling up the meat sleeves, let it be known he probably spent $110 on his ink, as opposed to the $500+ Jerry Kill paid for winning a bowl game.
Before you see what is now proudly displayed on Harbaugh's right shoulder forever, I will paint you a beautiful picture. On a scale of Dan Lanning's "If You're a Bird, I'm a Bird" wife-inspired rib masterpiece to Rex Ryan's arm stain of his wife wearing nothing but a Mark Sanchez New York Jets jersey, this tattoo is closer to Bret Bielema's Tigercat tattoo for Iowa than Kill welcoming you to the gun show.
It may hold a special place on Harbaugh's arm going forward, but for the next 30 years, or as long as Harbaugh plans on being alive, it has a chance of going the way of Rick Pitino's 2013 shoulder blade piece to commemorate Louisville winning the NCAA Tournament. This was done before Louisville was punished for having an on-campus brothel that Pitino apparently had no idea it even existed...
Prepare yourselves to see the most underwhelming championship tattoo to ever grace this earth.
The last time we wondered if a tattoo was real or not was when that girl inked Kevin on her forehead.
Jim Harbaugh's Michigan 15-0 tattoo can be easily lasered off if need be...
I am not saying Harbaugh made a GOB Bluth huge mistake, but if Michigan were to be slapped with a three-year probationary period over some burgers, imagine what could happen to the Wolverines once the NCAA completes its investigation into the sign-stealing scandal. Harbaugh might be too busy winning games with the Bolts to care if he hasn't driven Justin Herbert out of the NFL entirely.
In between rubbing Aquaphor onto his shoulder every few hours for a fortnight for the first time in his life, let's remind ourselves that the college game has given us some silly tattoos over the years. I distinctly remember JT Daniels' USC Trojans calf tat piece. It is still there some three schools later. Who could forget Reuben Foster getting an Auburn tattoo and then committing to play for Alabama?
And last but certainly not least, Lou Hedley's bodysuit while punting balls at Miami was the stuff of legend, or prison movies if you're into that. Nothing says "I'm on scholarship" like epic throat pieces or neck tats. Tommy Lee did go to college once. He briefly went to Nebraska of all places. Travis Barker graduated high school before inking his entire dome and getting together with a Kardashian.
All the small things aside, give Harbaugh credit for honoring his promise he made to his players.