5 players Pistons fans should watch in the NCAA Tournament
The Detroit Pistons need to start putting the pieces together in a constructive manner. Focusing on these stars in March Madness could help.
4. Pistons can swing for upside with Kentucky forward Justin Edwards
Can Kentucky make a deep run this March? I don't know. I don't particularly trust John Calipari, to be honest. As long as the Wildcats are alive, however, Detroit should be tuned in. In addition to appealing prospects at the top of the board, Kentucky is littered with intriguing second-round talent. Justin Edwards would represent a potential home-run addition for Detroit toward the back of the draft.
Before the season, Edwards was considered a potential No. 1 pick — the kind of show-stopping five-star recruit who tends to blow up in Lexington. But, it never really panned out. There have been flashes, but Edwards' on-ball limitations and sparse role have tamped down expectations. That could play right into the Pistons' hands.
On the surface, there's still a lot to like about Edwards. He's 6-foot-7 with prototypical wing tools. He's a dynamic off-ball scorer, possessing a keen sense for when to cut and relocate. Edwards is much more comfortable slashing off the catch, as opposed to self-creating and running the offense, but he keeps his head on a swivel and regularly delivers impressive passes.
Edwards relies far too much on his left hand, but the 3s are falling (37.0 percent) and he's going to work hard to supply easy buckets spotting up, cutting backdoor, or flowing into pull-up jumpers. The defense is generally promising as well. His skill set should plug right into Detroit's weakest position while offering atypical upside for a second-round pick.