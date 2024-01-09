3 things the Pittsburgh Penguins need to do to get back in the playoff race
The Penguins have their work cut out for them as they attempt to make the playoffs. Here are the first steps.
1. The Penguins need to add more depth scoring to get back into the playoff race
While the Penguins have a lot of star power thanks to their big-name players, they haven't gotten much scoring from anyone else on the roster. The trio of Crosby, Guentzel, and Malkin have combined to score 54 of the Penguins' 117 goals through their first 38 games of the season. That's 46.1 percent. While that means they're doing their part, it shows how poorly everyone else is doing.
Players who were expected to score more like Rakell, Jeff Carter, and Lars Eller have not done their part offensively, and that's a big reason the Penguins are where they are.
Adding an elite winger should be their top priority, but as of now, there isn't really one available for them to get. It'll take a lot to get a star forward, but the Penguins adding more depth scoring shouldn't be nearly as hard.
The Penguins need to add a forward who can play on the second or third line and simply score goals. The Penguins have been mostly solid defensively, have gotten great goaltending, and have played well five-on-five. Adding more goals is the recipe for them to start winning more. That means fixing the power play internally, but also adding some talent from around the league.