Power Ranking every single sport at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics
By Nick Villano
14. Tennis
Tennis is definitely one of those sports that is much more famous outside of the Olympics. We know Serena Williams has 23 majors in her illustrious career. Do you know how many gold medals she has? She has four. She won three gold medals in doubles, and Williams won the individual gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012.
Tennis at the Olympics has the structure to be great. It could set up to be as great as the four majors, but there is country pride to go along with it. That only works out sometimes (like in 2012 when Andy Murray faced Roger Federer in the finals in London).
This year, there is an interesting feature for tennis. They are playing on a clay court. Obviously, there are certain players who do better on a clay court, and that changes who becomes the favorite this year. However, this is just looking at the sport as a whole and its ranking at the Olympics. Tennis is great. Full stop. At the Olympics, it seems to be missing just a little bit of what it has at the majors. Similar to golf, it seems like the athletes that are just generally competitive tend to bring their all. Those star players don’t always do that.
There will be some high-profile players at this year’s Olympics. There are two Americans who are trying to rectify 2020, where the U.S. didn’t come out with any medals at all. Taylor Fritz and Coco Gauff are the American’s best hopes in both singles and doubles. We also have Rafael Nadal playing in his final Olympics, and on clay, no less. We’ll also see Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, and Andy Murray are some of the other stars competing here.