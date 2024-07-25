Power Ranking every single sport at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics
By Nick Villano
1. Artistic Gymnastics
Somehow, artistic gymnastics might have more moments than track. While their history does not go back as far as track, spectators tend to be in awe by every single gymnastics event. Olga Korbut’s mesmerizing performance, Nadia Comaneci’s perfect 10, Larisa Latynina’s nine gold medals, Mary Lou Retton changing U.S. gymnastics forever, Kerri Strug landing the vault on an injured ankle, Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson winning the hearts of the entire country, and Gabby Douglas becoming the first black woman to win the All-Around gold is just some of the amazing moments in this sport’s history.
Then there’s Simone Biles. She’s in the conversation for the greatest athlete of all time. Not greatest gymnast, the greatest athlete. She’s in the conversation with Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps, and Serena Williams. After an issue derailed her quest at the Tokyo Olympics, Biles is back to dominate the field in Paris.
This year, gymnastics will have the Vault, the Uneven Bars, the Balance Beam, and the Floor Exercise. On top of that, they will have the team and all-around competitions in women’s, and the Pommel Horse and Rings on the men’s side (along with team and all-around).
Seeing the nonsense moves these athletes can perform leaves us with our jaws on the ground for days. Twisting an athlete’s body the way these gymnasts can do feels impossible. If we didn’t see it for our very eyes, we wouldn’t believe it. And that’s why this is the best Olympic sport. It’s more than just the athletics or the impressive nature of the competition; it’s the storylines. It’s the stars who build their legacy on the mat. It’s greatness evolving in front of our very eyes.