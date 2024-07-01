Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
1. Carson Beck, Georgia Bulldogs
It was incredibly hard as this is as talented as we’ve seen college quarterbacks in a long time, but we have a number one on this list. Carson Beck is the best quarterback coming into the NCAA football season. It’s going to be hard to keep that moniker, but it’s an honor to hold even before any games have been played.
It is hard to get Georgia fans to forget about the greatness that was Stetson Bennett, but Beck’s talent has put him in the rearview mirror as Bulldogs fans are looking for more hardware for the campus trophy case. He has all those traits that make a superstar: quick release, pinpoint accuracy, the ability to throw on the run, and a knack for taking calculated risks.
Beck plays in an offense that isn’t really tied down to one style but mixes multiple styles so defenses have a hard time game planning. One play could be a run-pass option, while the next looks more like an Air Raid. One play later, Georgia is going pro-style to make a huge play downfield.
His best asset is his brain. He is almost psychic in his pre-and-post snap reads. His high IQ is what sets him apart. Yes, he’s athletic and supremely talented like the other quarterbacks on this list, but he never has to rely on that. He makes the right play every time. And that’s good enough to get him to number one on this list (and likely the Heisman Trophy favorite in no time).