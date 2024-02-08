Predicting each NL Wild Card winner just weeks before spring training
With the 2024 season fast approaching, now is the time for predictions. Here are predictions for the NL Wild Card race
By Curt Bishop
NL Wild Card No. 1: Atlanta Braves
While I picked the Phillies to win the NL East, that doesn't mean the Atlanta Braves are fading into obscurity.
A team that won 104 games and had the best record in all of baseball last season made some key additions this winter. They acquired Chris Sale in a trade with the Boston Red Sox to bolster their rotation, one that already had Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton, and Bryce Elder.
On top of that, they traded for outfielder Jarred Kelenic and further bolstered their lineup.
Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson, Michael Harris II, and reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. should continue to rake and make the Braves a true force in the National League.
Their bullpen consists of Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter, a returned Tyler Matzek, Joe Jimenez, and new additions Penn Murfee, Ray Kerr, Aaron Bummer, and Reynaldo Lopez.
Facing the Braves is going to be a tall order for any National League opponents. They won a World Series title in 2021 and remain one of baseball's most elite teams heading into 2024. We'll see if they can climb back to the top and win another title.