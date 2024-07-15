Premier League rumors: Alvarez to PSG, Sancho to Juventus, Schmeichel to Celtic
Premier League rumors: Julian Alvarez to Paris Saint-Germain
Julian Alvarez helped Argentina win Copa America last weekend. He is set to have a busy summer as he is also set to represent his country at the Olympics. At Manchester City he has often played second fiddle to Erling Haaland and the fact that he has been allowed to go to the Olympic Games by his club show that he is dispensable.
Alvarez could be on his way to a team where he will be the main striker. Fabrizio Romano has reported just that.
"Manchester City will talk again to Julian Alvarez's camp to discuss his situation after the Copa America. Alvarez wants to play more, City never wanted to sell him or even communicate price tag. PSG among clubs interested but City insist on plan to keep Julian."
PSG need to replace Kylian Mbappe -- who has joined Real Madrid -- and Alvarez might be the man for the team in the French capital.
Jadon Sancho linked with Juventus
Jadon Sancho spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Manchester United. This was after a public falling out with United's manager Eric ten Hag. The Red Devils have decided to stick with ten Hag for another season and Sancho now faces an uncertain future.
Sancho is set to be re-integrated into United's squad this pre-season. However, he could still be on his way out of the club with Tuttosport revealing that Juventus want to sign him.
Kasper Schmeichel set to join Celtic
Kasper Schmeichel spent time on loan at Falkirk from Manchester City early on in his career. The goalkeeper who won the Premier League with Leicester City is now set to return to Scottish soccer with Celtic.
The Hoops need a new keeper after the retirement of Joe Hart. According to Romano, "Schmeichel will undergo medical as new Celtic goalkeeper between Tuesday and Wednesday." Schmeichel spent last season with Anderlecht where he played 32 times in all competitions.