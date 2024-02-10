Premier League rumors: Fernandez to Barcelona, Robinson to Liverpool, Harrison's future uncertain
- Enzo Fernandez linked with Barcelona
- Antonee Robinson could join Liverpool
- Jack Harrison has an uncertain future
Premier League rumors: Enzo Fernandez to Barcelona
Enzo Fernandez's message was clear as he scored in Chelsea's 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup this week. The midfielder pointed to the ground to show that he is staying with the club. However, Fernandez continues to be linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.
SPORT has reported that the player wants to leave Chelsea and join Barcelona. This transfer appears unlikely as Fernandez would cost Barca a considerable amount and they are not in the best financial position.
The Argentinian World Cup winner joined Chelsea for £106.8m and has a contract until 2031. The Blues will have to sell players to abide to the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations. However, it is more likely that they will sell Conor Gallagher, as he is a homegrown player that they would make 100% profit from.
Antonee Robinson to Liverpool
Antonee Robinson has been linked with a move away from Fulham for some time now. The rumors are not going away and Football Insider has revealed that, "Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Fulham star Antonee Robinson ahead of a potential summer move."
A move to Anfield may not be the best move for the USMNT left-back. We do not know who Liverpool's manager will be next season, with Jurgen Klopp set to depart the club. Also, the Reds currently have Andy Robertson who when fully fit would start ahead of Robinson.
Jack Harrison's future uncertain
Jack Harrison is currently on loan at Everton from Leeds United but it is unclear as to whether he will stay at Goodison Park beyond this season.
According to Football Insider, "Everton are keen to sign Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison permanently but a permanent deal is not close... It is believed that all of the Toffees’ transfer business has been put on hold amid continued uncertainty regarding relegation and their pending takeover."
Harrison's permanent club Leeds are currently third in the Championship. Therefore, it could be a possibility that he will be able to play in the Premier League with them next season.