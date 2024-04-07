Premier League rumors: Lampard to Canada, Phillips return, Sullivan to City
- Frank Lampard could be the next head coach of Canada
- Kalvin Philips linked with return to Leeds United
- Cavan Sullivan set to join Manchester City
Premier League rumors: Frank Lampard to Canada
Frank Lampard was seen watching England train during the last international break. This may have opened his eyes to potentially coaching at international level.
The Telegraph has reported that, "Lampard is a shock candidate to become the new head coach of the Canada national team. The Canadian football federation have placed Lampard on a shortlist of coaches to take over."
Lampard has been out of work since leaving Chelsea at the end of last season. Canada -who currently have Mauro Biello in charge on an interim basis- need a head coach to lead them to the 2026 World Cup -- which they are co-hosting.
Kalvin Phillips to Leeds United
Kalvin Phillips' loan from Manchester City to West Ham United has not worked out with the player making a string of errors in his games for the Hammers. The player needs a fresh start and this could come with a return to his former club, Leeds United.
Although, Football Insider has reported that "Man City will want in the region of £30-£40million for the midfielder."
Leeds are also third in the Championship, so Premier League soccer for next season is not guaranteed. An alternative move for Phillips to a team in England's top flight could according to Football Transfers be to Fulham.
Cavan Sullivan to Manchester City
Manchester City have beaten the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid to the signing of Philadelphia Union II forward Cavan Sullivan.
Fabrizio Romano has revealed that, "City will sign American wonderkid Cavan Sullivan... Deal agreed for 2009 born talent who’s rated as one of the best wonderkids around."
Sullivan has played just once for Philadelphia Union II in MLS Next Pro but is already regarded as a future USMNT star. He has also scored five goals in nine games for the Unites States U15s.