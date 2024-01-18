Premier League rumors: Reyna to Villa, Phillips to Barca, Benzema to Arsenal
- Gio Reyna linked with Aston Villa
- FC Barcelona interested in Kalvin Phillips
- Karim Benzema could go to Arsenal
Premier League rumors: Gio Reyna to Aston Villa
Gio Reyna needs to leave Borussia Dortmund as he has played just nine times in the Bundesliga this season. He has recently been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest. However, a better offer from the Premier League could be on the cards.
FootballTransfers has reported that, "Aston Villa have joined the numerous clubs who have enquired to Borussia Dortmund over the potential signing of USMNT star Giovanni Reyna."
Villa are doing remarkably well in the Premier League this season and are currently third in the division. If they can keep up their excellent form then they could be in with a shot at winning the title this year. Strengthening their squad this month is key and Reyna would be a great addition to their roster.
Kalvin Phillips to FC Barcelona
Kalvin Phillips' time at Manchester City has not gone to plan with the midfielder playing just 31 times in all competitions since joining them two years ago.
He has been linked with Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Newcastle United but also with top European clubs including Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.
The Telegraph has revealed that, "the future of Kalvin Phillips is set to be decided next week with Manchester City currently fielding interest from at least six clubs, including Barcelona and Atletico Madrid."
Phillips needs to start playing regularly if he is to make sure he is starting for England at the European Championships this summer.
Karim Benzema to Arsenal
The Saudi Pro League has not had the best of exposure recently with Jordan Henderson set to leave Al-Ettifaq after just six months for Ajax. Another big name who went to Saudi Arabia last summer, Karim Benzema, could also be departing the league.
According to TEAMtalk, "Arsenal are considering a blockbuster loan deal for superstar striker Karim Benzema, although London rivals Chelsea have also discussed a move for the Frenchman."