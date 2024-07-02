Premier League rumors: Gordon wants Liverpool move, Zaha could return, Almiron to Saudi Arabia
Premier League rumors: Anthony Gordon to Liverpool
Anthony Gordon may be a former Everton player. However, he is a boyhood Liverpool fan and played for their academy before joining the Toffees.
The Telegraph has reported that, "Gordon was denied his dream move to his boyhood club after Liverpool failed to make a bid that matched Newcastle United’s asking price. ... Gordon had been extremely keen on the move and his head has been turned by the interest shown in him."
It remains to be seen if Liverpool will try again to sign Gordon. The player who scored 11 goals, with 10 assists in 35 Premier League games for Newcastle last season clearly wants to return to his home city.
Gordon is currently at the European Championship with England where he made a substitute appearance in the group stage. He has notably fallen off his bike whilst at the tournament and has the scars to show for it.
Wilfried Zaha to return to the Premier League
Wilfried Zaha spent last season in Turkey with Galatasaray where he finally got to experience Champions League soccer. However, the former Crystal Palace player could now be set to return to the Premier League.
The Daily Star has revealed that Galatasaray "can no longer afford his weekly £300,000 salary... with Palace, West Ham and Wolves all interested."
Miguel Almiron set for Saudi Pro League move
Miguel Almiron was the poster boy for MLS as a development league rather than a retirement home when he moved from Atlanta United to Newcastle United. However, the Paraguayan who is now 30 could be set to join the Saudi Pro League.
According to Sky Sports, "Newcastle United are in talks with a Saudi Pro League club over the sale of Miguel Almiron." The player scored just three goals and recorded one assist in 33 Premier League appearances last season.