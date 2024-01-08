Premier League rumors: Henderson to return, Mbappe to England, Werner to Spurs
- Jordan Henderson wants to come home
- Kylian Mbappe linked with England move
- Timo Werner to join Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League rumors: Jordan Henderson to return
Jordan Henderson's move to Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool has been a disaster. It has ruined his reputation with the LGBT community that he claimed to support and now the player wants to come back to the Premier League after just six months in the Saudi Pro League.
The Mail has reported that "Henderson is eager to return to the Premier League in a shock move that would cost him millions of pounds in tax and lost wages."
It remains to be seen if any Premier League clubs would take Henderson back. He is now 33 and would cost a lot in wages. The midfielder has managed to keep his place in the England squad despite playing in Saudi Arabia. However, it would be much better for Gareth Southgate's side if he was competing at the highest level.
Henderson's club Al-Ettifaq who are managed by Steven Gerrard have not won in eight games and are currently eighth in the Pro League. The club will not be willing to let one of their star players go lightly.
Kylian Mbappe to England
Kylian Mbappe was rumored to be finally on his way to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain. However, the move has hit a stumbling block and a move to the Premier League could be on the cards.
The Times has revealed that the "France star (is) believed to be attracted by move to England as a free agent amid uncertainty over his future after turning down pre-contract deal with Spanish club."
Mbappe has been linked with Liverpool in the past and with Jurgen Klopp's side top of the Premier League it would be the best fit. Manchester City have Erling Haaland so do not need Mbappe as well. Newcastle United could afford the Frenchman but it is looking like they will not qualify for the Champions League this season.
Timo Werner to Tottenham Hotspur
Timo Werner struggled in the Premier League with Chelsea but the player looks to be given another chance in England with Tottenham Hotspur.
According to the BBC, "Tottenham have agreed to sign Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig with the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season."
His record at Stamford Bridge was poor and he has also played just eight times in the Bundesliga this season. However, Spurs need to add to their squad and they will be getting a player with a point to prove.