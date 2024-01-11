Premier League rumors: Sancho to Dortmund, Gallagher to Spurs, Kilman to West Ham
- Jadon Sancho to return to Borussia Dortmund
- Conor Gallagher could join Tottenham Hotspur
- West Ham want to sign Max Kilman from Wolves
Premier League rumors: Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund
Jadon Sancho played just three times in the Premier League for Manchester United this season before his public falling out with his manager Eric ten Hag. He is set to have a break from his nightmare at the club by joining his former club Borussia Dortmund on loan.
The Guardian has reported that, "United and Borussia Dortmund have concluded a deal for Jadon Sancho to join the Bundesliga club on loan for the rest of the season. The package is worth €4m (£3.4m) to United in terms of a loan fee and partial coverage of the winger’s salary."
The fact that the deal is for Sancho to go on loan until the end of the campaign will be worrying for ten Hag. The manager has been under a lot of scrutiny recently and it could be that when Sancho returns the Dutchman would be gone.
Conor Gallagher to Tottenham Hotspur
Conor Gallagher has captained Chelsea this season in the absence of Reece James. However, the midfielder continues to be linked with Tottenham Hotspur.
The Independent has revealed that, "Tottenham Hotspur are pressing ahead with plans to try and buy a number eight with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher still top of the list."
Gallagher has been a key player for Chelsea this campaign but the Blues may be forced to sell him due to profit and sustainability rules. Chelsea has spent a lot in recent transfer windows and with Gallagher coming through their academy, selling him would be 100% profit for the club.
Max Kilman to West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers would not want to lose their captain Max Kilman this January. However, the defender has been linked with West Ham United.
According to the Daily Mail, "Wolves are under no financial pressure to sell captain Max Kilman this month amid growing interest in the centre-back from West Ham."