Premier League rumors: Klopp to leave Liverpool, Phillips joins West Ham, Wilson to Chelsea
- Jurgen Klopp announces he'll leave Liverpool at the end of the season
- Kalvin Phillips joins West Ham
- Callum Wilson could join Chelsea
Premier League rumors: Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool
Liverpool fans have been shocked at the news today that Jurgen Klopp is to leave the club at the end of the season.
Klopp told Liverpool's official website that, "It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."
The German delivered Liverpool's first Premier League title and will go down as one of their greatest-ever managers. The Reds have a massive job on their hands to try and find a replacement for Klopp. An obvious contender is their former player Xabi Alonso. He is currently the manager of Bayer Leverkusen -- who are top of the Bundesliga.
Kalvin Phillips joins West Ham United
Kalvin Phillips has joined West Ham United on loan from Manchester City until the end of this season. The midfielder needs game time if he is to secure a starting place for England at the European Championship this summer.
Phillips told West Ham's official website, "I’m sure we can give the West Ham fans plenty to be excited about between now and the end of the season."
Callum Wilson to Chelsea
Newcastle United have emphatic financial backing from the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. However, they still have to comply with the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations. This could leave the club no choice but to sell Callum Wilson -- who has scored seven goals in 14 Premier League games this season.
The Standard has reported that, "Newcastle could sell Callum Wilson for just £18million in the final week of the January transfer window, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all alerted to his availability."