Premier League rumors: Trippier to Bayern, Phillips to West Ham, Almiron to Al-Shabab
- Kieran Trippier linked with Bayern Munich
- Kalvin Phillips could be on his way to West Ham
- Miguel Almiron set to join Al-Shabab
Premier League rumors: Kieran Trippier to Bayern Munich
Kieran Trippier has been a key part of Newcastle United's resurgence under Eddie Howe. However, it looks like he could be on his way to pastures new with Bayern Munich interested in the full back.
Sky in Germany has reported that, "Newcastle United are demanding around £11m-£12m (€13-14m) for the sale of Bayern Munich target Kieran Trippier."
Bayern already have Harry Kane and Eric Dier in their roster and they would welcome the addition of another England international.
Kalvin Phillips to West Ham United
Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs after the player failed to secure a starting spot at Manchester City. It appears that West Ham United are now the frontrunners to sign the midfielder.
Fabrizio Romano has revealed that, "West Ham and Man City are in direct contact for Kalvin Phillips. More will follow this week as West Ham want to insist on this one."
The Hammers lost Declan Rice last summer to Arsenal. However, they have added James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez to their roster. Adding Phillips to their lineup would strengthen their midfield further. The player needs to play regularly if he is to start for England at the European Championship this summer.
Miguel Almiron to Al-Shabab
Miguel Almiron is the poster boy for MLS as a development league rather than a retirement home. He has been very good for Newcastle United since he joined them from Atlanta United. However, the player is now set to join a team in the Saudi Pro League.
According to Ben Jacobs, "Al-Shabab and Newcastle have reached a provisional agreement over Miguel Almiron. It's understood Almiron is open to the move, but the deal is not done yet."
Almiron is only 29 and it would be a shame to see him leave the Premier League for a division with obscurity on the World stage. He will do well financially out of the move but as we have seen with Jordan Henderson returning to Europe -- money is not everything.