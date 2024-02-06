Premier League rumors: Pochettino staying, Origi to stay, Eriksen to Galatasaray
- Mauricio Pochettino is not at risk of being sacked by Chelsea
- Divock Origi might have to stay at Nottingham Forest
- Christian Eriksen could be on his way to Galatasaray
Premier League rumors: Mauricio Pochettino staying
Mauricio Pochettino has come under a lot of scrutiny at Chelsea after his side's 4-2 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend. The result has left the Blues in the bottom half of the Premier League and some of their fans were calling for Pochettino to be sacked.
Sections of supporters were chanting Jose Mourinho's name at Stamford Bridge -- the Portuguese manager is available after being sacked by AS Roma earlier this year. Even Chelsea defender Thiago Silva's wife Belle has called for Pochettino to be replaced, she posted on X: "It’s time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late."
However, The Telegraph has reported that, "Chelsea are not planning yet another mid-season managerial change, but Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure to improve the club’s form and results between now and the end of the season."
Divock Origi to stay at Nottingham Forest
Divock Origi has been linked with a move to MLS side Los Angeles FC. However, an injury to Nottingham Forest's Chis Wood could prevent Origi from joining LAFC.
The Telegraph has revealed that, "Wood’s injury could force Forest to reconsider the future of AC Milan loanee Divock Origi, who is close to returning from a similar injury.
"Origi is a target for a number of Major League Soccer clubs in the United States but Forest’s shortage of attacking options could ensure he completes the season at the City Ground."
Christian Eriksen to Galatasaray
Christian Eriksen has played 15 times in the Premier League this season and has been left on the bench for Manchester United's last two games. He could be on his way to Turkey as their transfer window is still open until Feb. 9.
According to Foto Mac, Galatasary are preparing to sign Eriksen on loan with an option to buy in the summer.