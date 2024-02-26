Fansided

Premier League table: 3 reasons Liverpool can hold off Manchester City

Liverpool currently lead the Premier League by the slimmest of margins. Here are three reasons why they can hold off Manchester City who has four of the last five EPL titles.

By Robert Wheeler

Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final
Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final / Robin Jones/GettyImages
Liverpool currently lead the Premier League but they are just one point ahead of Manchester City. There is also Arsenal to worry about who trail the Reds by two points. We are in for an exciting run-in to see who lifts the trophy at the end of the season.

Premier League table:

Team

Points

Liverpool

60

Manchester City

59

Arsenal

58

Aston Villa

52

This is a crucial season in Liverpool's history as it is Jurgen Klopp's farewell campaign and they will want to make sure that he goes out on a high. Here are three reasons why they can hold off Manchester City.

3. Dreams of the quadruple

Liverpool have already delivered one trophy this year as they defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the EFL Cup final at Wembley last weekend. The Reds are also still in the FA Cup, Europa League and are leading the Premier League, so a remarkable quadruple is still on the cards.

No team in Europe's top five leagues has ever done a quadruple. It would certainly be the best way for Klopp to sign off as Liverpool's manager by winning four trophies in one season.

2. Jurgen Klopp's farewell

Klopp is a Liverpool legend who delivered the club's first-ever Premier League trophy. Not only that, he has also won the Champions League, FA Cup, EFL Cup twice, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Community Shield.

The German is up there with Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish in the bracket of the best ever Liverpool managers. Klopp leaving will galvanize the team to make sure that he goes out in the best way possible.

1. Faith in youngsters

It was Virgil Van Dijk who scored the winner for Liverpool against Chelsea last weekend to deliver the EFL Trophy. However, it was the club's youngsters that stole the show. This included three teenagers who played their part in the final in Jayden Danns, Bobby Clark and James McConnell

"You'll never win anything with kids," is a famous line by former Liverpool defender Alan Hansen but these has been proved wrong many times in soccer.

Klopp is leaving and their veterans including Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah cannot carry on forever. However, Reds fans should not be disheartened as their young players have shown that the clubs future should be in good hands.

