Quarterbacky enough for ya? Lamar Jackson criticism becomes rallying cry after Ravens playoff win
After the Baltimore Ravens advanced to the AFC Championship, FOX Sports Radio host Monse Bolaños' criticism of Lamar Jackson resurfaced.
By Kinnu Singh
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will likely be crowned as the 2023 Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player. Just a few months ago, not many observers expected Jackson to be here. In fact, it wasn't that long ago that Jackson's future in Baltimore was in question. As the 2019 NFL MVP searched for a new contract, he was available for trade to all 31 other NFL teams. Ultimately, he agreed to a contract extension with the Ravens and began his season-long quest to punish the rest of the league.
Jackson's future as a quarterback has been questioned ever since his arrival in the NFL, when some thought he would have a better career as a running back. Jackson quieted those naysayers by winning the MVP award in his second season. Still, some up-and-down seasons with the injury-riddled Ravens stirred more doubts regarding Jackson's longevity and playing style.
In 2023, Jackson once again silenced those doubts. His passes looked more refined than ever before. On the ground, he was as slippery and evasive as ever. Jackson's electric playmaking ability led the Ravens to the AFC's top seed and a league-best 13-4 record, while Jackson earned first-team All-Pro honors for the second time. The 2019 NFL MVP set a new career-high in completion percentage (67.2) and passing yards (3,678).
In late December, FOX Sports Radio host Monse Bolaños offered some harsh criticism of Lamar Jackson. As she began talking to her co-host about Jackson's chances to win the coveted MVP award, she suggested that Jackson wasn't "quarterbacky" enough.
"I want my quarterbacks to be ‘quarterbacky,’" Bolaños said. "And, to me, Lamar Jackson’s just a great athlete, and he’s done a really good job and he had a great game against the 49ers. Prisoners of the moment, he is not the MVP. Christian McCaffrey is the MVP, and he has been. I’ve been saying this for weeks."
In the AFC Divisional Round victory over the Houston Texans, Jackson finished 16-of-22 for 152 passing yards and 11 carries for 100 rushing yards. He finished with four total touchdowns to lead Baltimore to their first AFC Championship Game appearance in 11 years. Jackson's performance once again caused Bolaños' comments to resurface. This time, even Maryland Governor Wes Moore pitched in.
Best memes and tweets on Lamar Jackson's "quarterbacky" performance
Bolaños received significant backlash for her comments on social media. Some claimed that her comments were racially charged and perpetuated negative stereotypes about Black quarterbacks. Jackson followed those comments with a remarkable performance against the Miami Dolphins, during which he recorded 321 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and a perfect passer rating of 158.3.
Following Jackson's performance, the term "quarterbacky" started trending on Twitter, with athletes such as LeBron James, Ray Lewis and Dez Bryant roasting the criticism.
It was trending again on Saturday thanks to another outstanding performance from the Ravens quarterback.