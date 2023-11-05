Radio call of Chiefs defensive TD in Germany is globally electric
Doesn't matter what side of the Atlantic you're on, this Chiefs touchdown was wild.
By Josh Wilson
The Kansas City Chiefs went into halftime in Frankfurt, Germany, up 21-0 over the Miami Dolphins. It was looking like they could have gone in up just 14-7. Then, the defense happened.
After Tyreek Hill caught a short pass from Tua Tagovailoa closing in on the Dolphins red zone, he was tackled by Trent McDuffie, who had the wherewithal to try to pop the ball out as well. It was fumbled, picked up by Mike Edwards, and as he was about to be tackled, lateraled to Bryan Cook who secured good blocking and took it down the sideline for a Chiefs touchdown.
Radio call of Chiefs Bryan Cook touchdown after strip and lateral
Here's the radio call from Mitch Holthus on the electric strip play that sent the Chiefs in up way ahead at the half...
There was a brief moment where it looked like the touchdown might get called back because Hill did not have clear possession of the catch. He appeared to be bobbling the ball slightly. Efficiently, the officiating crew confirmed the touchdown and got the Chiefs out on the field for the extra point attempt, which was made, though.
The play swung the game intensley, as there's a huge difference going into the locker room up 21 vs up seven. The Dolphins may not have scored on that drive, but they were closing in on a touchdown and the Chiefs took their opportunity off the board while tacking on seven points of their own.
If you missed the video of the play, here's that as well, and the call from Rich Eisen on NFL Network:
Turnovers were tough for the Chiefs in their streak-snapping loss last week when they turned the ball over five times to the Broncos' one. Swinging that back in their direction positioned the Chiefs well in the first half... Let's see what a German second-half has to offer.