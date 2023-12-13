Ranking the 7 best NBA players who can't be traded until Jan. 15
Teams cannot trade players who signed contracts using Bird or Early Bird rights this offseason until Jan. 15. Here are the seven best players about to become available.
It is very rare for a player who has played three seasons to be signed to a contract extension using Early Bird rights. Austin Reaves was signed as an undrafted free agent and undrafted players are signed to either a two-way contract or sign for two years. That's why this offseason, Reaves was up for an extension and the Los Angeles Lakers used his Early Bird rights to sign him for four years.
Reaves on the season is averaging 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and one steal on .467/.330/.863 shooting splits. His shooting numbers are down from last year, which had to do with a bad start and not fitting into the starting lineup. When head coach Darvin Ham moved him to the bench there was an instant change. Reaves' numbers off the bench are 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists on .497/.361/.889 shooting splits.
Coming off the bench has improved the play of Reaves across the board and his playing much more freely. He's extremely crafty, is a good passer and is a solid defender. This has put him in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation and he has become the Lakers' third star.
Even though his numbers don't look better than D'Angelo Russell, Darvin Ham does trust Reaves to play well down the stretch. The bigger the moment, the bigger Reaves' play. In the In-Season Tournament, Reaves was averaging 17.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on .519/.448/.879 shooting splits. This includes a game-clinching 3 against the Suns in the knockout round and 28 points against the Indiana Pacers in the championship game.
The Lakers have expressed that Reaves is someone they don't want to give up but that could change depending on what other stars are available. His craftiness, play in the clutch, and IQ is the reason Reaves ranks fourth but not crossing the All-Star threshold is why he's not higher.