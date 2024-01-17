Ranking Dejounte Murray trade destinations: Who needs him the most?
Dejounte Murray is a name to keep an eye on as the NBA Trade Deadline nears. He has been linked with several suitors but who has the biggest incentive to add him?
1. Pairing Dejounte Murray with Victor Wembanyama could be a match made in heaven
For as bad as the Pistons are, the San Antonio Spurs are not much better. They sit at an ugly 7-32 record 39 games into their season. They're the worst team in the Western Conference and one of the three worst teams in the NBA. A big reason for that is their lack of a point guard to run the offense.
The Spurs inexplicably start Jeremy Sochan as the team's point guard. As fun as it sounds, it hasn't worked with Sochan and their future superstar Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs always look much better with Tre Jones in the game than they do with him on the bench, and a reason why is because he's a real point guard.
Adding a true point guard in Murray would allow the Spurs to get a lot more out of Wembanyama. While that's the most important thing, Murray has also shown he can be an all-star in San Antonio. When last seen in San Antonio Murray was an all-star, averaging close to a triple-double per game and also being an elite defender. Reuniting Murray with Greg Popovich could help Murray rediscover his all-star form.
The Spurs have several first-round picks to move without touching their own and would improve dramatically by acquiring a star point guard to pair with Wembanyama. Murray operating the pick-and-roll with Wemby has some serious potential and can help San Antonio get competitive again sooner than later.