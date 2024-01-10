Ranking head coaching opportunities after Black Monday firings
It's the end of the NFL regular season and the start of the NFL Playoffs, but before the successful teams make a run at the Lombardi Trophy, some of the bad teams are doing a system reset. Which job opening is the most appealing?
By Nick Villano
1. Los Angeles Chargers
Former Head Coach: Brandon Staley
Next Head Coach: Kellen Moore
The top head coaching opportunity available right now is the vacancy in Los Angeles. The Chargers are built to win right now. They have a dynamic offense that can go head-to-head with anyone. Justin Herbert is a top-five quarterback when he's playing his best. Mike Williams is an amazing weapon that's coming off an injury. Keenan Allen is still great somehow. Who knows what's next with Austin Ekeler, but he is one of the best weapons in the league for whoever he plays for. The defense has stars in Khalil Mack, Derwin James, and Eric Kendricks.
The Chargers are reportedly going after Belichick and Harbaugh, too. One problem, though. The Chargers owner is notoriously stingy with his cash. If he has to spend eight figures for a head coach when he has someone in-house who will take half of that or less, they probably take the latter option. That's where Kellen Moore steps in.
This one is bizarre since the Chargers didn't even make him the interim head coach when they fired Staley midseason. However, they still gave Moore an interview as head coach.
While things were an absolute mess in LA this season, Moore has years of experience with the Dallas Cowboys running a very good offense. Teams are going for those offensive minds, and Moore has been touted as that for years. It might go over rougher than ownership hopes at first, it's interesting to see if he's better than the other candidates, including current interim coach Giff Smith.