Ranking the 5 NBA stars most likely to be traded after James Harden
Now that James Harden is finally with the Los Angeles Clippers everyone will shift their attention to the next big star who could be traded. Who tops the list right now?
2. Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
The Raptors and Bulls are in similar situations. They were both Play-In teams last season and are most likely going to appear in the same situation this season, or be out of the playoff picture entirely. They're not good enough to finish with a guaranteed postseason spot in the Eastern Conference, and aren't bad enough to finish among the bottom couple of teams in the East.
Like DeRozan, Pascal Siakam is in the final year of his deal and will be an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason. While DeRozan is the only major free agent to be in Chicago, Siakam is one of many key players expiring this season in Toronto. OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. are going to join him on the market this summer.
Siakam and the Raptors reportedly have had no discussions on a long-term contract extension, leaving his future in Toronto very much up in the air. Assuming a deal doesn't get done anytime soon, the Raptors would be foolish to not explore trades for the 29-year-old.
The Raptors have begun this season going 1-3 after losing at home to the rebuilding Trail Blazers. The chances of them making real noise in the Eastern Conference are slim to none, and they can't risk losing Siakam for nothing this offseason as they did with Fred VanVleet. Get something before it's too late.