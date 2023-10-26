Ranking the 8 best players who didn't sign rookie extensions
Only 14 of the 27 eligible players signed rookie scale extensions. Of the 13 that didn’t, these are the eight best, all of whom will now be restricted free agents this summer.
2. Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks
The New York Knicks and Immanuel Quickley failing to reach an agreement on an extension came as a surprise. The runner-up in Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2022-23 has improved every season of his career, and many of the Knicks’ best lineups featured him last season.
In fact, Quickley’s on-off net-ratings have the look of a superstar’s. Throughout his career, the Knicks have been plus-7.1 points per 100 possessions with him on the court and plus-9.9 better compared to when he sits. While individual on-off ratings for role players don’t tell the whole story, Quickley being integral to everything good the Knicks have done on the court suggests he impacts winning beyond his basic box-score statistics.
Speaking of box-score statistics, Quickley’s aren’t too bad either. Last season, he averaged 28.9 minutes, 14.9 points, 3.4 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game on 37-percent 3-point shooting. On a per 36-minute basis, that extrapolates to 18.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds. He was one of five players from the 2020 draft to hit those per 36-minute benchmarks in 2022-23, along with Anthony Edwards, Desmond Bane, LaMelo Ball, and Cole Anthony, and he led that group in win shares at 6.7 and was second in Value Over Replacement Player at 2.1, tied with Anthony Edwards.
While Quickley clearly isn’t on the same level as Bane, Ball, and Edwards and benefits from a smaller role, the fact remains he’s an excellent two-way player. If he continues to play at this level and hits restricted free agency, he’ll likely receive offers in excess of $100 million. Immanuel Quickley has been that good. Don’t let eight bad playoff games cloud what has been an excellent start to a career.